Eurozone exports rose 43.2% yoy to EUR 193.8B in April. Imports rose 37.4% yoy to EUR 18.2B. Trade surplus came in at EUR 10.9B, comparing to EUR 2.3% a year ago. Intra-Eurozone trade rose 61.9% yoy to EUR 178.9B.

In seasonally adjusted terms, Eurozone exports dropped -2.4% mom to EUR 193.4B. Imports rose 2.4% mom to EUR 184.0B. Trade surplus narrowed to EUR 9.4B, down from EUR 18.3B, below expectation of EUR 15.2B. Intra-Eurozone trade rose from EUR 171.7B to EUR 177.5B.

