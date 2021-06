Dollar jumps as Fed raised median federal funds rate projection in 2023 to 0.6%, from 0.1%. That is, there could be two rate hikes by the end of 2023. Also, seven FOMC members penciled in a rate hike or more in 2022, comparing to four in March. 13 members expected at least one hike by 2023, comparing the just seven in March.

Full statement here.

Full projections here.

EUR/USD is now eyeing 1.1985 support next, as fall from 1.2265 accelerates downwards.