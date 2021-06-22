UK begins CPTPP negotiations to seize a glittering post-Brexit prize

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

UK begins negotiations to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership today. Trade Minister Liz Truss said, “This part of the world is where Britain’s greatest opportunities lie. We left the EU with the promise of deepening links with old allies and fast-growing consumer markets beyond Europe. It is a glittering post-Brexit prize that I want us to seize.”

Trade Department also said in a statement: “The CPTPP agreement has strong rules against unfair trade practices like favouring state-owned enterprises, protectionism, discriminating against foreign investors, and forcing companies to hand over private information,” the trade department said in a statement… The UK’s joining will strengthen the international consensus against such unfair practices.”

The CPTPP removes 95% tariffs between its members, including Japan, Canada, Australia, Vietnam, New Zealand, Singapore, Mexico, Peru, Brunei, Chile and Malaysia.

