Thu, Jun 24, 2021 @ 12:02 GMT
HomeLive CommentsSterling falls after BoE, a look at GBP/USD and EUR/GBP

Sterling falls after BoE, a look at GBP/USD and EUR/GBP

By ActionForex.com

Sterling drops notably on the lack of hawkish surprise from BoE rate decision. While it sounded upbeat on the outlook, the MPC, except chief economist Andy Haldane, would prefer to wait until August to take any policy actions.

GBP/USD’s decline argues that it’s rejected by 4 hour 55 EMA. Focus is now back on 1.3859 minor support. Break will suggest that rebound from 1.3785 has completed at 1.4000, and the decline from 1.4248 is ready to resume through 1.3785 low.

EUR/GBP’s focus is also back on 0.8600 minor resistance. Break there will argue that choppy fall from 0.8718 has completed at 0.8529. Stronger rise would than be seen back to 0.8670 resistance for confirmation.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.