Eurozone retail sales rose 4.6% mom in May, EU also up 4.6% mom

Eurozone retail sales rose 4.6% mom in May, above expectation of 4.1% mom. Volume of retail trade increased by 8.8% for non-food products and by 8.1% for automotive fuels, while it decreased by -0.2% for food, drinks and tobacco.

EU retail sales rose 4.6% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the highest monthly increases in total retail trade were registered in France (+9.9%), the Netherlands (+9.3%) and Estonia (+8.1%). Decreases were observed in Latvia (-3.9%), Finland (-3.3%) and Luxembourg (-0.7%).

