Fed Bullard: The time is right to pull back emergency measures

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said in a WSJ interview, “I think with the economy growing at 7% and the pandemic coming under better and better control, I think the time is right to pull back emergency measures.”

But he added, “we do want to do it gently and carefully” on tapering asset purchases. “But I think we’re in a very good position to start a taper. I don’t need to get going tomorrow, but I think we’re—I think we’re in very good shape for this”.

Bullard also said recent fall in bond yields was a “bullish” development. He’s “comfortable with the idea that the economy will continue to grow very robustly through the second half of this year, and go through the first half of 2022, and all of 2022.”

