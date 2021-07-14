Eurozone industrial production dropped -1.0% mom in May, EU down -0.9% mom

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone industrial production dropped -1.0% mom in May, much worse than expectation of 0.2% mom rise. Production of non-durable consumer goods fell by -2.3%, energy by -1.9%, capital goods by -1.6% and intermediate goods by -0.2%, while production of durable consumer goods rose by 1.6%.

EU industrial production dropped -0.9% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the largest decreases were registered in Romania (-8.5%), Greece (-4.7%) and Ireland (-4.6%). The highest increases were observed in Lithuania (+7.7%), Hungary (+3.4%) and Finland (+2.2%).

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.