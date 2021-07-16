BoJ stands pat, upgrades inflation forecasts

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

BoJ kept monetary policy unchanged today. Under yield curve control framework, short term interest rate is held at -0.1%. 10-year JGB yield target is kept at around 0%, without upper limit on JGB purchases. The decision was made by 8-1 vote, with Goushi Kataoka dissented again, pushing for further strengthening of monetary easy, by lowering short and long term interest rates. BoJ will will also continue to buy ETFs and J-REITS with upper limit of JPY 12T and JPY 180B respectively.

In the new economic forecasts, BoJ:

Downgraded fiscal 2021 GDP growth to 3.8% (from April’s 4.0%)

Upgraded fiscal 2022 GDP growth to 2.7% (from 2.4%).

Kept fiscal 2023 GDP growth at 1.3% (unchanged).

Upgraded fiscal 2021 CPI core to 0.6% (from 0.1%).

Upgraded fiscal 2022 CPI core to 0.9% (from 0.8%).

Kept fiscal 2023 CPI core at 1.0% (unchanged).

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full statement here.

Full economic projections here.