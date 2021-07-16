Fri, Jul 16, 2021 @ 06:00 GMT
HomeLive CommentsBoJ stands pat, upgrades inflation forecasts

BoJ stands pat, upgrades inflation forecasts

By ActionForex.com

BoJ kept monetary policy unchanged today. Under yield curve control framework, short term interest rate is held at -0.1%. 10-year JGB yield target is kept at around 0%, without upper limit on JGB purchases. The decision was made by 8-1 vote, with Goushi Kataoka dissented again, pushing for further strengthening of monetary easy, by lowering short and long term interest rates. BoJ will will also continue to buy ETFs and J-REITS with upper limit of JPY 12T and JPY 180B respectively.

In the new economic forecasts, BoJ:

  • Downgraded fiscal 2021 GDP growth to 3.8% (from April’s 4.0%)
  • Upgraded fiscal 2022 GDP growth to 2.7% (from 2.4%).
  • Kept fiscal 2023 GDP growth at 1.3% (unchanged).
  • Upgraded fiscal 2021 CPI core to 0.6% (from 0.1%).
  • Upgraded fiscal 2022 CPI core to 0.9% (from 0.8%).
  • Kept fiscal 2023 CPI core at 1.0% (unchanged).

Full statement here.

Full economic projections here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.