Eurozone current account recorded EUR 12B surplus in May, down from April’s EUR 22B. In the 12 months to May, current account surplus amounted to EUR 310B (2.7% of Eurozone GDP), up from EUR 228B (2.0%) one year earlier.

In the financial account, Eurozone residents’ net acquisition of non-euro area portfolio investment securities totalled EUR 950B, in the 12 months to May. Non-residents’ net acquisitions of Eurozone area portfolio investment securities totalled EUR 187B.

