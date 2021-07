US building permits dropped -5.1% mom to 1.598m annualized rate in June, below expectation of 1.690m. It’s nonetheless 23.3% above June 2020 rate of 1.296m.

Housing starts rose 6.3% mom to 1.643m annualized rate, above expectation of 1.590m. It’s also 29.1% above June 2020 level of 1.273m.

Full release here.