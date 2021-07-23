Fri, Jul 23, 2021 @ 08:54 GMT
Eurozone PMI composite rose to 60.6, 21-yr high, enjoying a summer growth spurt

By ActionForex.com

Eurozone PMI Manufacturing dropped from 63.4 to 62.6 in July, above expectation of 62.5. PMI Services rose from 58.3 to 60.4, above expectation of 59.6, a 181-month high. PMI Composite rose from 59.5 to 60.6, highest in 252 months.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit said: “The eurozone is enjoying a summer growth spurt as the loosening of virus-fighting restrictions in July has propelled growth to the fastest for 21 years. The services sector in particular is enjoying the freedom of loosened COVID-19 containment measures and improved vaccination rates, especially in relation to hospitality, travel and tourism.”

