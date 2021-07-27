UK CBI retail sales dropped 23, but orders grew fastest since 2010

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

CBI said UK retail sales dropped from 25 to 23 in the year July, but continued to grow at a rate “well above the long-run average”. Orders grew at the fastest pace since December 2010 (up fro 30 to 49). Sales are expected to grow at a faster pace (+29%) and orders at a slower pace (+39%) next month.

Ben Jones, Principal Economist at the CBI, said: “Helping people and businesses live safely with the virus is key to maintaining the confidence needed for economic recovery. Businesses will continue to face significant disruption without a more effective system for allowing double-jabbed people who are not infectious to continue to work—both in the coming weeks but, crucially, as we head into the autumn and winter months.”

Full release here.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>