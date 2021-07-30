Swiss KOF economic barometer dropped to 129.8, economy still on a strong expansion path

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Swiss KOF economic barometer dropped from 133.3 to 129.8 in July. But the indicate is still clearly above the long-term average. KOF added, “the economy is still on a strong expansion path, although the high pace of recent months may not to be sustained.”

“The outlook for manufacturing, foreign demand, construction, financial and insurance services as well as private consumption remains favourable but is not quite as positive as in the previous month. In contrast, the outlook for accommodation and food service activities and for other services is improving,” KOF said.

