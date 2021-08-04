Wed, Aug 04, 2021 @ 10:21 GMT
HomeLive CommentsEurozone retail sales rose 1.5% mom in Jun, EU up 1.2% mom

Eurozone retail sales rose 1.5% mom in Jun, EU up 1.2% mom

By ActionForex.com

Eurozone retail sales rose 1.5% mom in June, below expectation of 1.9% mom. The volume of retail trade increased by 3.8% for automotive fuels and by 3.4% for non-food products, while it decreased by 1.5% for food, drinks and tobacco.

EU retail sales rose 1.2% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the highest monthly increases in total retail trade were registered in Ireland (+9.4%), Germany and Latvia (both +4.2%) and Lithuania (+2.0). The largest decreases were observed in Malta (-3.0%), Austria (-2.7%) and Croatia (-2.6%).

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.