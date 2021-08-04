Eurozone retail sales rose 1.5% mom in Jun, EU up 1.2% mom

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone retail sales rose 1.5% mom in June, below expectation of 1.9% mom. The volume of retail trade increased by 3.8% for automotive fuels and by 3.4% for non-food products, while it decreased by 1.5% for food, drinks and tobacco.

EU retail sales rose 1.2% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the highest monthly increases in total retail trade were registered in Ireland (+9.4%), Germany and Latvia (both +4.2%) and Lithuania (+2.0). The largest decreases were observed in Malta (-3.0%), Austria (-2.7%) and Croatia (-2.6%).

Full release here.