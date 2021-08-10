Fed Rosengren: More substantial job gains would imply tapering this fall

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said yesterday if the US continues to have job growth like the last two months, with “very substantial payroll employment gains”, then by September meeting, the “substantial further progress” criteria should be met. That would “imply starting to taper sometime this fall”.

“If you continue to purchase assets, the reaction primarily is in pricing, not so much in employment,” he added. “I don’t think asset purchases are having the desired impact on really promoting employment.”

