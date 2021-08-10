Tue, Aug 10, 2021 @ 06:53 GMT
HomeLive CommentsFed Rosengren: More substantial job gains would imply tapering this fall

Fed Rosengren: More substantial job gains would imply tapering this fall

By ActionForex.com

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said yesterday if the US continues to have job growth like the last two months, with “very substantial payroll employment gains”, then by September meeting, the “substantial further progress” criteria should be met. That would “imply starting to taper sometime this fall”.

“If you continue to purchase assets, the reaction primarily is in pricing, not so much in employment,” he added. “I don’t think asset purchases are having the desired impact on really promoting employment.”

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.