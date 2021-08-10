German ZEW dropped sharply to 40.4, increasing risks for the economy

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment dropped sharply from 63.3 to 40.4 in August, well below expectation of 57.0. Germany Current Situation rose from 21.9 to 29.3, below expectation of 30.0. Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment dropped sharply from 61.2 to 42.7, well below expectation of 72.0. Eurozone Current Situation rose 8.6 pts to 14.6.

“Expectations have declined for the third time in a row. This points to increasing risks for the German economy, such as from a possible fourth COVID-19 wave starting in autumn or a slowdown in growth in China. The clear improvement in the assessment of the economic situation, which has been ongoing for months, shows that expectations are also weakening due to the higher growth already achieved,” comments ZEW President Professor Achim Wambach on current expectations.

Full release here.