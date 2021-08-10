Tue, Aug 10, 2021 @ 13:25 GMT
HomeLive CommentsGerman ZEW dropped sharply to 40.4, increasing risks for the economy

German ZEW dropped sharply to 40.4, increasing risks for the economy

By ActionForex.com

Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment dropped sharply from 63.3 to 40.4 in August, well below expectation of 57.0. Germany Current Situation rose from 21.9 to 29.3, below expectation of 30.0. Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment dropped sharply from 61.2 to 42.7, well below expectation of 72.0. Eurozone Current Situation rose 8.6 pts to 14.6.

“Expectations have declined for the third time in a row. This points to increasing risks for the German economy, such as from a possible fourth COVID-19 wave starting in autumn or a slowdown in growth in China. The clear improvement in the assessment of the economic situation, which has been ongoing for months, shows that expectations are also weakening due to the higher growth already achieved,” comments ZEW President Professor Achim Wambach on current expectations.

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.