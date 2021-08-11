Fed Barkin: We’ll get there to taper in the next few months

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said “we’re closing in” and he’s “very support of tapering and moving back toward a normal environment”. However, it’s credible to think “we will get there in the next few months” and he didn’t want to commit to a timetable yet.
“I would like to be at a normal level of participation in the asset markets and a normal level of rates,” Barkin said. But “I also think that as a committee, when you put out forward guidance you think about it carefully and then do your best to live to that.”
“On the employment side you have a hypothesis that you are going to bring a lot more back in. On inflation you have a hypothesis that these things are transitory,” he said. “I need to test both of these.”