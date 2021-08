According to a flash estimate by the Eurostat, Eurozone GDP grew 2.0% qoq in Q2, and 1.9% qoq in the EU. Comparing with the same quarter of the previous year, GDP rose 13.6% yoy in Eurozone, and 13.2% yoy in the EU. Employment grew 0.5% qoq in Eurozone and 0.6% qoq in EU.

Full release here.