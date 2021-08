Canada retail sales rose 4.2% mom to CAD 56.2B in June, below expectation of 5.0% mom. Sales increased in 8 of 11 subsectors, representing 69.5% of retail trade. Core retail sales, excluding gasoline stations and motor vehicles and parts dealers, rose 4.6% mom. For Q2 as a whole, sales dropped -0.7% qoq. In the advance estimate, sales is expected to drop -1.7% mom in July.

