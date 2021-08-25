Wed, Aug 25, 2021 @ 09:58 GMT
HomeLive CommentsGermany Ifo business climate dropped to 99.4 in Aug, supply bottlenecks and...

Germany Ifo business climate dropped to 99.4 in Aug, supply bottlenecks and rising inflections

By ActionForex.com

Germany Ifo Business Climate dropped from 100.8 to 99.4 in August, below expectation of 100.4. Current Assessment index rose from 100.4 to 101.4, above expectation of 100.8. However, Expectations index dropped from 101.2 to 97.5, below expectation of 100.0.

Looking at some more details, manufacturing dropped from 27.4 to 24.1. Services dropped from 19.8 to 17.7. Trade dropped from 15.8 to 9.0. Construction rose from 6.0 to 7.8.

Ifo said: “This decline was due mainly to significantly less optimism in companies’ expectations. Concerns are growing in the hospitality and tourism sectors in particular. By contrast, companies assessed their current situation as somewhat better than in the previous month. Supply bottlenecks for intermediate products in manufacturing and worries about rising infection numbers are putting a strain on the economy.”

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.