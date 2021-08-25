Germany Ifo business climate dropped to 99.4 in Aug, supply bottlenecks and rising inflections

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Germany Ifo Business Climate dropped from 100.8 to 99.4 in August, below expectation of 100.4. Current Assessment index rose from 100.4 to 101.4, above expectation of 100.8. However, Expectations index dropped from 101.2 to 97.5, below expectation of 100.0.

Looking at some more details, manufacturing dropped from 27.4 to 24.1. Services dropped from 19.8 to 17.7. Trade dropped from 15.8 to 9.0. Construction rose from 6.0 to 7.8.

Ifo said: “This decline was due mainly to significantly less optimism in companies’ expectations. Concerns are growing in the hospitality and tourism sectors in particular. By contrast, companies assessed their current situation as somewhat better than in the previous month. Supply bottlenecks for intermediate products in manufacturing and worries about rising infection numbers are putting a strain on the economy.”

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.