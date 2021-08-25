ECB Lane: There could be counterbalances in H2

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

ECB Chief Economist Philip lane said in an interview, Q2 GDP came in “well ahead of out June projections”, reflecting an “earlier opening up”, “strength of the world economy” and “progress in vaccinations”. It’s “still early days” regarding H2, and there could be “counterbalance” like bottlenecks, moderation in world economy, and the Delta variant. Overall, he said, “we’re broadly not too far away from what we expected in June for the full year.”

The Delta variant is now “part of the mix in the US and global economies”, while Europe “may not be among the regions hardest-hit thanks to high vaccination rates and prior lockdown measures. Also, the infrastructure and system for vaccination has “eliminated uncertainty about Europe’s ability to carry out vaccinations.”

On PEPP, Lane said “we’ll have to assess at the September meeting the appropriate calibration for the final quarter of the year”. He emphasized that “single philosophy” of maintaining favorable financing conditions regarding PEPP. “If favourable financing conditions require more purchases, we’ll conduct more purchases,” he said.

Full interview here.