Thu, Aug 26, 2021 @ 15:10 GMT
HomeLive CommentsFed Bullard: We don't need the asset purchases at this point

Fed Bullard: We don’t need the asset purchases at this point

By ActionForex.com

St. Louis Federal Reserve president James Bullard repeated his call for tapering to end asset purchase by the early next year, as “we don’t need the asset purchases at this point.”

“I think a lot depends on whether inflation going to moderate in 2022 or not. I’m a little skeptical that it is. I think we’re going to get at least 2.5% inflation in 2022, maybe higher than that and there’s some risk to the upside on that,” Bullard said.

“We will be able to get to a good consensus on the committee and get to a good wind-down process. It does seem that we are coalescing around a plan,” Bullard said

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.