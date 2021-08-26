Fed Bullard: We don’t need the asset purchases at this point

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

St. Louis Federal Reserve president James Bullard repeated his call for tapering to end asset purchase by the early next year, as “we don’t need the asset purchases at this point.”

“I think a lot depends on whether inflation going to moderate in 2022 or not. I’m a little skeptical that it is. I think we’re going to get at least 2.5% inflation in 2022, maybe higher than that and there’s some risk to the upside on that,” Bullard said.

“We will be able to get to a good consensus on the committee and get to a good wind-down process. It does seem that we are coalescing around a plan,” Bullard said

