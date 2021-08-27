NASDAQ closed lower after comments from Fed hawks

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

US stocks closed lower overnight as traders turned cautious, watching the development in Afghanistan and upcoming speech of Fed chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium. A few Fed officials expressed their support for tapering asset purchases, somewhat talking down the impact of the spread of Delta. Yet, we’d note that those are known hawks already. Doves might come out today telling another story while Powell would likely sound non-committal. The overall Jackson Hole event would likely leave the market with nothing new on the net.

NASDAQ apparently faced some resistance from 61.8% projection of 10822.57 to 14175.11 from 13002.53 at 15074.39, and 15k psychological level. While it’s now in a retreat, there is no sign of reversal, at least before covering the gap made at weekly open. Nevertheless, it might still take some time to build the base to power through 15k at a later stage.

