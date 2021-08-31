Eurozone CPI jumped to 3.0% yoy in Aug, core CPI rose to 1.6% yoy

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone CPI accelerated to 3.0% in August, up sharply from 2.2% yoy, above expectation of 2.8% yoy. CPI core rose to 1.6% yoy, up from 0.7% yoy, above expectation of 0.5% yoy.

Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, energy is expected to have the highest annual rate in August (15.4%, compared with 14.3% in July), followed by non-energy industrial goods (2.7%, compared with 0.7% in July), food, alcohol & tobacco (2.0%, compared with 1.6% in July) and services (1.1%, compared with 0.9% in July).

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.