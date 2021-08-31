Eurozone CPI jumped to 3.0% yoy in Aug, core CPI rose to 1.6% yoy

Eurozone CPI accelerated to 3.0% in August, up sharply from 2.2% yoy, above expectation of 2.8% yoy. CPI core rose to 1.6% yoy, up from 0.7% yoy, above expectation of 0.5% yoy.
Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, energy is expected to have the highest annual rate in August (15.4%, compared with 14.3% in July), followed by non-energy industrial goods (2.7%, compared with 0.7% in July), food, alcohol & tobacco (2.0%, compared with 1.6% in July) and services (1.1%, compared with 0.9% in July).