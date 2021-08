Canada GDP grew 0.7% mom in June, matched expectations. Total economic activity was -1.5% below February 2020’s pre-pandemic level. Overall, 15 of 20 industrial sectors were up. Services-producing industries rose 0.7% mom while goods-producing industries rose 0.9% mom.

Statistics Canada said preliminary information indicates an approximate -0.4% decline in real GDP for July. The main decreases were in manufacturing, construction and retail trade.

Full release here.