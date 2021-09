ECB Governing Council member, Bank of Greece Governor, Yannis Stournaras told Bloomberg, “according to most estimates, the recent jump in inflation is due to temporary factors related to various supply-side bottlenecks caused by the pandemic.”

“Wage developments and unit labor costs which determine the core of inflation do not show the same volatility as headline inflation,” he added. “On this evidence, I would advise caution regarding the course of inflation relative to our medium-term target.”