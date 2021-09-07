Eurozone GDP grew 2.2% qoq in Q2, -2.5% below pre-pandemic level

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone GDP grew 2.2% qoq in Q2, revised up from prior estimate of 2.0% qoq. Comparing with same quarter of previous year, GDP grew 14.3% yoy. GDP was -2.5% below the pre-pandemic level of Q4, 2019. Household final consumption expenditure rose 3.7% qoq. Government final consumption expenditure rose 1.2% qoq. Gross fixed capital formation rose 1.1% qoq. Exports rose 2.2% qoq. Imports rose 2.3% qoq.

EU GDP grew 2.1% qoq, 13.8% yoy. Ireland (+6.3%) recorded the sharpest increase of GDP compared to the previous quarter, followed by Portugal (+4.9%), Latvia (+4.4%) and Estonia (+4.3%). Declines were observed in Malta (-0.5%) and Croatia (-0.2%).

