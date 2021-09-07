Eurozone GDP grew 2.2% qoq in Q2, -2.5% below pre-pandemic level

Tue, Sep 07, 2021 @ 10:55 GMT
Eurozone GDP grew 2.2% qoq in Q2, revised up from prior estimate of 2.0% qoq. Comparing with same quarter of previous year, GDP grew 14.3% yoy. GDP was -2.5% below the pre-pandemic level of Q4, 2019. Household final consumption expenditure rose 3.7% qoq. Government final consumption expenditure rose 1.2% qoq. Gross fixed capital formation rose 1.1% qoq. Exports rose 2.2% qoq. Imports rose 2.3% qoq.

EU GDP grew 2.1% qoq, 13.8% yoy. Ireland (+6.3%) recorded the sharpest increase of GDP compared to the previous quarter, followed by Portugal (+4.9%), Latvia (+4.4%) and Estonia (+4.3%). Declines were observed in Malta (-0.5%) and Croatia (-0.2%).

