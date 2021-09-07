Germany ZEW dropped sharply to 26.5, global chip shortage caused significant reduction in profit expectations

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment dropped sharply from 40.4 to 26.5 in September, well below expectation of 30.2. It’s also the fourth consecutive decline. Germany Current Situation index improved form 29.3 to 31.9, below expectation of 33.1. Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment also tumbled from 42.7 to 31.3, below expectation of 35.3. Eurozone Current Situation index rose 7.9 pts to 22.5.

“Expectations fell markedly once more in September 2021. Although financial market experts expect further improvements of the economic situation over the next six months, the expected magnitude and the dynamics of the improvements have decreased considerably. Global chip shortage in the automobile sector and shortage of building material in the construction sector have caused a significant reduction in profit expectations for these sectors. This may have had a negative effect on economic expectations,” comments ZEW President Professor Achim Wambach.

Full release here.