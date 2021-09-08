BoJ Kuroda: We will continue with our current monetary easing

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In an interview by Nikkei, BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said, “we will continue with our current monetary easing to support corporate funding, and stand ready to take additional easing measures without hesitation as needed.” He added that there is no plan to end the asset purchases or begin selling its holdings.

Most candidates in the race to replace Yoshihide Suga as LDP leader and Prime Minister are pushing for another big pandemic relief package. Kuroda said, “even if fiscal policy becomes more aggressive, interest rates will remain low and help enhance the effect of fiscal policy.”

