Eurozone industrial production rose 1.5% mom in Jul, EU up 1.4% mom

Eurozone industrial production rose 1.5% mom in July, above expectation of 0.5% mom. For the month, production of non-durable consumer goods rose by 3.5%, capital goods by 2.7%, durable consumer goods by 0.6% and intermediate goods by 0.4%, while production of energy fell by 0.6%.
EU industrial production rose 1.4% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the highest monthly increases were registered in Ireland (+7.8%), Belgium (+5.0%) and Portugal (+3.5%). The largest decreases were observed in Lithuania (-2.0%), Slovenia (-1.8%) and Croatia (-1.6%).