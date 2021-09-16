Thu, Sep 16, 2021 @ 09:24 GMT
SECO downgrades Swiss 2021 GDP forecast to 3.2%

By ActionForex.com

SECO downgraded Swiss GDP growth forecast to 3.2% in 2021, comparing to June forecast of 3.6%. Growth is projected to further accelerate to 3.4% in 2022. It added that “the economic recovery is set to continue as expected, though growth is initially less dynamic than forecast previously.” Nevertheless, “economic activity is likely to have exceeded pre-crisis levels during the summer.”

SECO added, “highly exposed sectors such as international tourism are likely to emerge from the crisis more hesitantly”. But, “provided that severely restrictive measures such as business lockdowns are not imposed in the coming months, the economic recovery should continue uninterrupted.”

