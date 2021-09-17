Eurozone CPI finalized at 3% yoy in Aug, EU at 3.2% yoy

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone CPI was finalized at 3.0% yoy in August, up from July’s 2.2% yoy. The highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from energy (+1.44%), followed by non-energy industrial goods (+0.65%) and food, alcohol & tobacco and services (both +0.43%).

EU CPI was finalized at 3.2% yoy, up from July’s 2.5% yoy. The lowest annual rates were registered in Malta (0.4%), Greece (1.2%) and Portugal (1.3%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Estonia, Lithuania and Poland (all 5.0%). Compared with July, annual inflation remained stable in one Member State and rose in twenty-six.

Full release here.