Fri, Sep 17, 2021 @ 12:40 GMT
HomeLive CommentsEurozone CPI finalized at 3% yoy in Aug, EU at 3.2% yoy

Eurozone CPI finalized at 3% yoy in Aug, EU at 3.2% yoy

By ActionForex.com

Eurozone CPI was finalized at 3.0% yoy in August, up from July’s 2.2% yoy. The highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from energy (+1.44%), followed by non-energy industrial goods (+0.65%) and food, alcohol & tobacco and services (both +0.43%).

EU CPI was finalized at 3.2% yoy, up from July’s 2.5% yoy. The lowest annual rates were registered in Malta (0.4%), Greece (1.2%) and Portugal (1.3%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Estonia, Lithuania and Poland (all 5.0%). Compared with July, annual inflation remained stable in one Member State and rose in twenty-six.

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.