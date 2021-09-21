US housing starts rose to 1.62m, building permits rose to 1.73m

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

US housing starts rose 3.9% mom to 1615k in August, above expectation of 1550k. Building permits rose 6.0% mom to 1728k, above expectation of 1600k. Also released, current account deficit came in at USD -190B in Q2, versus expectation of USD -187B.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>