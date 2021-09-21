Tue, Sep 21, 2021 @ 18:43 GMT
US housing starts rose to 1.62m, building permits rose to 1.73m

By ActionForex.com

US housing starts rose 3.9% mom to 1615k in August, above expectation of 1550k. Building permits rose 6.0% mom to 1728k, above expectation of 1600k. Also released, current account deficit came in at USD -190B in Q2, versus expectation of USD -187B.

