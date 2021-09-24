Japan PMI manufacturing dropped to 51.2 in Sep, services rose to 47.4

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Japan’s PMI Manufacturing dropped from 52.7 to 51.2 in September, below expectation of 52.5. PMI Services rose from 42.9 to 47.4. PMI Composite also rose from 45.5 to 47.7.

Usamah Bhatti, economist at IHS Markit said: “The pace of decline was softer than that seen in August, as the larger services sector saw a considerable easing in the rate of contraction… Input prices across the private sector rose at the fastest pace for 13 years, with businesses attributing the rise to higher raw material, freight and staff costs amid supply shortages.”

Also from Japan, CPI core (all items ex fresh food) rose from -0.2% to 0.0% yoy in August, matched expectations. Headline CPI (all items) dropped from -0.3% yoy to -0.4% yoy. CPI core-core (all items ex fresh food and energy) improved from -0.6% yoy to -0.5% yoy.