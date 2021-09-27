CAD/JPY eyeing 87.87 resistance as WTI breaches 75 handle

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

WTI crude oil extends near term rally in Asians session and breaches 75 handle. Oil price has been lifted since late August, on improving demand as well as supply tightness. On the one hand, demand is set to picking up with easing of pandemic restrictions, and more importantly, border restrictions. Additionally, surging gas prices are also driving oil higher. On the other hand, OPEC+ seems to be lagging behind the demand rebound, due to under-investment during the pandemic as well as maintenance delays. The question is whether WTI could power through 76.38 high made back in July, and that remains to be seen.

Riding on last week’s rally in oil prices and resilient risk appetite, CAD/JPY is also extending the rebound from 84.88. 87.87 resistance is now an immediate focus. Sustained break there will argue that whole correction from 91.16 has completed at 84.65 already. Break of 88.44 resistance will affirm this case and pave the way to retest 91.16 high. More importantly, with 38.2% retracement of 73.80 to 91.16 at 84.52 well defended, the medium term up trend from 73.80 could be ready to resume in this bullish scenario.