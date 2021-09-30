New Zealand ANZ business confidence rose to -7.2, activity dropped to 18.2

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

New Zealand ANZ Business Confidence rose to -7.2 in September, up from August’s -14.5. Own Activity Outlook dropped to 18.2, down from 20.2. Looking at some details, export intentions dropped from 8.4 to 7.4. Investment intentions dropped from 15.4 to 9.2. Cost expectations dropped from 85.0 to 84.2. Employment intentions dropped from 17.9 to 14.1. Inflation expectations ticked down from 3.06% to 3.02%.

ANZ said: “The Auckland COVID outbreak drags on but businesses so far appear to be keeping their eyes on the prize. Spending has already bounced back quite a lot, particularly outside Auckland, and experience has shown momentum tends to recover quickly. In that context, interest rate increases may well prove more of a challenge. The housing market is vulnerable, with headwinds gathering, and there’s no question the housing market and construction more generally have been key drivers of growth over the past 18 months – for what’s definitely been a mix of better and worse.”

Full release here.