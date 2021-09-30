Swiss KOF dropped to 110.6 in Sep, slowdown likely to continue in coming months

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Swiss KOF Economic Barometer dropped from 113.5 to 110.6 in September, slightly above expectation of 110.3. That’s the fourth decline in a row. The index remains above its long-term average, but the slowing in recovery is “likely to continue in the coming months”.

KOF also said: “The recurring decline is primarily attributable to bundles of indicators concerning foreign demand. Indicators of the manufacturing sector send an additional negative signal, followed by indicators of the economic sector other services. By contrast, indicators from the finance and insurance sector are providing slightly positive impulses.”

Full release here.