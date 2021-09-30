Thu, Sep 30, 2021 @ 08:42 GMT
HomeLive CommentsSwiss KOF dropped to 110.6 in Sep, slowdown likely to continue in...

Swiss KOF dropped to 110.6 in Sep, slowdown likely to continue in coming months

By ActionForex.com

Swiss KOF Economic Barometer dropped from 113.5 to 110.6 in September, slightly above expectation of 110.3. That’s the fourth decline in a row. The index remains above its long-term average, but the slowing in recovery is “likely to continue in the coming months”.

KOF also said: “The recurring decline is primarily attributable to bundles of indicators concerning foreign demand. Indicators of the manufacturing sector send an additional negative signal, followed by indicators of the economic sector other services. By contrast, indicators from the finance and insurance sector are providing slightly positive impulses.”

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.