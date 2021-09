BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated in a speech that “consumption is expected to pick up if further progress in vaccinations allow society to curb infections, while resuming economic activity.”

“But the timing and pace of recovery in consumption remains highly uncertain and could change depending on how the pandemic unfolds,” he added.

“We will scrutinise the impact of the pandemic on the economy and take additional easing steps without hesitation if needed,” he pledged again.