Eurozone unemployment rate dropped from 7.6% to 7.5% in August, versus expectation of 7.6%. EU unemployment rate dropped from 6.9% to 6.8%.

Eurostat estimates that 14.469 million men and women in the EU, of whom 12.162 million in the euro area, were unemployed in August 2021. Compared with July 2021, the number of persons unemployed decreased by 224 000 in the EU and by 261 000 in the euro area.

