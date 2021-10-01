Australia AiG manufacturing dropped to 51.2, recovery all-but-stalled

Fri, Oct 01, 2021 @ 04:33 GMT
By ActionForex.com

Australia AiG Performance of Manufacturing Index dropped from 51.6 to 51.2 in September. Looking at some details, production rose 2.9 to 53.1. Employment dropped from -4.3 to 47.1. New orders dropped -5.1 to 52.0. Exports rose 6.8 to 51.9.

Ai Group Chief Executive Innes Willox said: “The recovery in the manufacturing sector over the past year all-but-stalled in September as the impacts of lockdowns and border closures constrained activity in the two largest states…. Manufacturers are hoping that the prospect of restrictions being wound back will see a strong lift in performance over coming months.”

