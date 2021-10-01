Fri, Oct 01, 2021 @ 09:43 GMT
HomeLive CommentsEurozone PMI manufacturing finalized at 58.6, growing toll from supply chain headwinds

Eurozone PMI manufacturing finalized at 58.6, growing toll from supply chain headwinds

By ActionForex.com

Eurozone PMI Manufacturing was finalized at 58.6 in September, down from August’s 61.4. That was the largest drop in the headline index since April 2020 as supply-side constraints impacted goods producers. Acute inflationary pressures persisted as supplier deliver time continued to lengthen considerably.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit said: “While Eurozone manufacturing expanded at a robust pace in September, growth has weakened markedly as producers report a growing toll from supply chain headwinds… The supply situation should start to improve now that COVID-19 cases are falling and vaccination rates are improving in many countries, notably in several key Asian economies from which many components are sourced, but it will inevitably be a slow process which could see the theme of supply issues and rising prices run well into 2022.”

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.