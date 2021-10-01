Eurozone PMI manufacturing finalized at 58.6, growing toll from supply chain headwinds

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone PMI Manufacturing was finalized at 58.6 in September, down from August’s 61.4. That was the largest drop in the headline index since April 2020 as supply-side constraints impacted goods producers. Acute inflationary pressures persisted as supplier deliver time continued to lengthen considerably.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit said: “While Eurozone manufacturing expanded at a robust pace in September, growth has weakened markedly as producers report a growing toll from supply chain headwinds… The supply situation should start to improve now that COVID-19 cases are falling and vaccination rates are improving in many countries, notably in several key Asian economies from which many components are sourced, but it will inevitably be a slow process which could see the theme of supply issues and rising prices run well into 2022.”

Full release here.