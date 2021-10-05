Australia trade surplus swelled to another record in Aug

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Australia goods and services exports rose AUD 1923m or 4% mom to AUD 48.52B in August. The surge in exports was led by LNG, hard coking coal and thermal coal, on both higher prices and volumes. Goods and services imports dropped AUD -506m or 1% mom to AUD 33.44B. Trade surplus rose from AUD 12.65B to AUD 15.08B, above expectation of AUD 10.10B, and hit another record high.

Also released, retail sales dropped -1.7% mom, -0.7% yoy in August. Ben James, Director of Quarterly Economy Wide Surveys, said: “Retail turnover continues to be negatively impacted by lockdown restrictions, with each of the eastern mainland states experiencing falls in line with their respective level of restrictions. In direct contrast, states with no lockdowns performed well with Western Australia and South Australia enjoying strong rises as physical stores were open for trade.”

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

AiG Performance of Construction Index rose sharply from 38.4 to 53.3 in September. Ai Group Head of Policy, Peter Burn, said: “The bounce in the Australian PCI in September was largely due to many fewer builders and constructors reporting further falls in activity after the clear majority saw activity slump in August… Looking ahead, the further easing of restrictions, and the resumption of work put on hold should see more decisive improvement in the sector in the months ahead”.