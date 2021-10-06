NZD/USD dips mildly after RBNZ hike

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

NZD/USD dips mildly after RBNZ rate hike but is bounded in very tight range. Rebound from 0.6858 is limited by 0.6981 minor resistance so far. Hence, fall from 0.7169 is still mildly in favor to extend lower. Break of 0.6858 will target 0.6804 low first.

Also, NZD/USD is still staying in the corrective pattern from 0.7463 high. Break of 0.6804 will target 38.2% retracement of 0.5467 to 0.7463 at 0.6701. This will remain the favored case as long as 0.7169 resistance holds, even in case of stronger rebound.

