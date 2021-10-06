BoJ Kuroda: No pressing need for firms to raise wages and selling prices

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said in a speech, Japan’s economy has “picked up”, led by exports and the manufacturing sector. “If Japan can simultaneously protect public health and improve consumption activities through the use of vaccination certificates, for example, the economic recovery trend is very likely to become more pronounced, even in the services sector, also supported by the materialization of pent-up demand,” he added.

On the contrasting development in CPI compared with the US, Kuroda said demand in Japan “has not recovered as rapidly as that in the U.S”. Also, “many Japanese firms have essentially maintained their labor, supply-side constraints in Japan have not been as severe as in the U.S., and there has been no pressing need for firms to raise wages and selling prices.”

Full speech here.

