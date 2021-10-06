UK PMI construction dropped to 52.6, severe loss of momentum

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

UK PMI Construction dropped to 52.6 in September, down from August’s 55.2, missed expectation of 53.9. Markit said output growth eased for the third month running. Sub-contractor charges increased at survey-record pace. Widespread supply shortages led to rapid cost inflation.

Tim Moore, Director at IHS Markit said: “September data highlighted a severe loss of momentum for the construction sector as labour shortages and the supply chain crisis combined to disrupt activity on site. The volatile price and supply environment has started to hinder new business intakes… Shortages of building materials and a lack of transport capacity led to another rapid increase in purchase prices… Measured overall, prices charged by sub-contractors increased at the fastest rate since the survey began in April 1997.”

Full release here.