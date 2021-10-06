Eurozone retail sales rose 0.3% mom in Aug, EU up 0.3% mom

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone retail sales rose 0.3% mom in August, well below expectation of 0.8% mom rise. Volume of retail trade increased by 1.8% for non-food products, while it fell by 0.1% for automotive fuels and by 1.7% for food, drinks and tobacco.

EU retail sales rose 0.3% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the highest monthly increases in total retail trade were registered in Malta (+2.7%), Ireland (+2.5%) and Slovakia (+2.0%). The largest decreases were observed in Denmark (-1.4%), Estonia and France (both -1.2%).

Full release here.