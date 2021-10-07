Australia AiG services ticked up to 45.7 in Sep, mild upturn expected in Oct

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Australia AiG Performance of Services Index rose slightly by 0.1 pts to 45.7 in September, marking a second month in contraction. Looking at some details, sales rose 1.4 to 41.4. Employment dropped -1.4 to 52.0. New orders dropped -7.6 to 39.8. Supplier deliveries rose 3.0 to 47.0. Finished stocks rose 15.8 to 53.5. Input prices dropped -.7.0 to 64.5. Selling prices dropped -1.4 to 53.9.

Ai Group Chief Executive, Innes Willox, said: “Restrictions associated with the delta outbreaks in south eastern Australia were the major contributor to the continued contraction of the Australian services sector in September… While predictions are highly conditional, we are expecting a mild upturn in October followed by further gains as restrictions are eased in line with higher levels of vaccination.”

Full release here.