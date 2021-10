BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Japan’s economy is expected to recover ahead as the impact of the pandemic gradually subsides. BoJ is closely watching the coronavirus impact. He pledged again that it “won’t hesitate to ease policy further if necessary”.

Kuroda also said that core CPI is expected to linger around 0% for the near term, but it would “pick up pace gradually”. Also, the financial system remains stable and financial conditions are accommodative overall.