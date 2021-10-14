Australia employment dropped -138k in Sep, back below pre-pandemic levels

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Australia employment dropped -138k in September, worse than expectation of -120k. Full-time jobs grew 26.7k while part-time jobs lost -164.7. Unemployment rate rose 0.1% to 4.6%, better than expectation of 4.8%. Participation rate dropped sharply by -0.7% to 64.5%.

Bjorn Jarvis, head of labour statistics at the ABS, said: “Extended lockdowns in New South Wales, Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory have seen employment and hours worked both drop back below their pre-pandemic levels.

“There were large falls in employment in Victoria (123,000 people) and New South Wales (25,000 people, following the 173,000 decline in August). This was partly offset by a 31,000 increase in Queensland, as conditions there recovered from the lockdown in early August.”

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

“The low national unemployment rate continues to reflect reduced participation during the recent lockdowns, rather than strong labour market conditions.”

Full release here.