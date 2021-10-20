Australia Westpac leading index turned negative, but rebound expected ahead

Wed, Oct 20, 2021 @ 04:14 GMT
By ActionForex.com

Australia Westpac-MI Leading Index dropped from 0.5% to -0.5% in September. That’s the first negative reading since September 2020, which was the followed by strong surge after the economy moved out of lockdown. Westpac expects another strong rebound in the economy ahead as both Sydney and Melbourne are reopening this time too. It also expects the Australia economy to growth by 1.6% in Q4, building towards a 5.6% growth in H2 of 2022.

Westpac expects RBA to maintain current policy setting at the November 2 meeting, followed by tapering in February. The most important aspect of the November meeting will be whether RBA has lifted its inflation forecasts.

